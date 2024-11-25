Cristina Catana Is Rolling With the Punches

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Make no plans, roll with the punches. That is the biggest lesson 1st Lt. Cristina Catana learned after her unexpected cancer diagnosis. With support from her family, friends, and the civil engineer community, Catana realized that her illness did not mark the end of her career. With the support of the CE community, Catana continues to push herself in the Air Force.