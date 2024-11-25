Make no plans, roll with the punches. That is the biggest lesson 1st Lt. Cristina Catana learned after her unexpected cancer diagnosis. With support from her family, friends, and the civil engineer community, Catana realized that her illness did not mark the end of her career. With the support of the CE community, Catana continues to push herself in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945331
|VIRIN:
|241202-O-UM138-8765
|Filename:
|DOD_110711035
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cristina Catana Is Rolling With the Punches, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cristina Catana Is Rolling With the Punches
No keywords found.