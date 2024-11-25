Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cristina Catana Is Rolling With the Punches

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Make no plans, roll with the punches. That is the biggest lesson 1st Lt. Cristina Catana learned after her unexpected cancer diagnosis. With support from her family, friends, and the civil engineer community, Catana realized that her illness did not mark the end of her career. With the support of the CE community, Catana continues to push herself in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Location: US

