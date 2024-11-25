B-1B Lancer performs hot pit refuel at Grand Forks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 28th Bomb Wing collaborated with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing to perform a hot pit refueling operation at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 1, 2024, testing the adaptability of the base and its Airmen.



Having operated B-1’s in the past, the hot pit comes 30 years after the last of the B-1B Lancers left Grand Forks in, 1994. Many of the features needed to house the bomber are still present, such as runway length requirements, capability to store munitions and to refuel the aircraft.