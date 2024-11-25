Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer performs hot pit refuel at Grand Forks

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    The 28th Bomb Wing collaborated with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing to perform a hot pit refueling operation at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 1, 2024, testing the adaptability of the base and its Airmen.

    Having operated B-1’s in the past, the hot pit comes 30 years after the last of the B-1B Lancers left Grand Forks in, 1994. Many of the features needed to house the bomber are still present, such as runway length requirements, capability to store munitions and to refuel the aircraft.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945326
    VIRIN: 241001-F-YU621-1001
    Filename: DOD_110711000
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, B-1B Lancer performs hot pit refuel at Grand Forks, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    28th Bomb Wing
    North Dakota
    B-1
    Grand Forks
    Hot Pit Refuel
    319th RW

