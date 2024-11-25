The 28th Bomb Wing collaborated with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing to perform a hot pit refueling operation at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 1, 2024, testing the adaptability of the base and its Airmen.
Having operated B-1’s in the past, the hot pit comes 30 years after the last of the B-1B Lancers left Grand Forks in, 1994. Many of the features needed to house the bomber are still present, such as runway length requirements, capability to store munitions and to refuel the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945326
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-YU621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110711000
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, B-1B Lancer performs hot pit refuel at Grand Forks, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.