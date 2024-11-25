207th MI Brigade Holiday Greeting video featuring COL Skells, his wife Mitchelle and SGM McNeil extending warm holiday wishes to soldiers and their families.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945319
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-RW430-9766
|Filename:
|DOD_110710908
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TV Spot - 207th MI BDE Holiday Message, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
