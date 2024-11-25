KFOR Golden Sabre Medical Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission participated in the biannual Golden Sabre exercise, Nov. 25, 2024. During the exercise, medical and aviation soldiers of KFOR RC-E, in coordination with RC-W, Kosovo Police and EULEX, demonstrated their first aid and MEDEVAC capabilities. Ensuring KFOR troops are surrounded by well-trained and proficient medical and aviation troops allow KFOR soldiers to ensure a safe and secure environment when responding to potential riot and civil unrest incidents throughout the area of responsibility. Kosovo Force medevac units are specially trained to operate in high-pressure, unpredictable environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art helicopters, these units can quickly navigate crowded urban landscapes, ensuring timely evacuation of injured soldiers. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to remain ready and deployable in order to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo.