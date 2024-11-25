Soldiers of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission participated in the biannual Golden Sabre exercise, Nov. 25, 2024. During the exercise, medical and aviation soldiers of KFOR RC-E, in coordination with RC-W, Kosovo Police and EULEX, demonstrated their first aid and MEDEVAC capabilities. Ensuring KFOR troops are surrounded by well-trained and proficient medical and aviation troops allow KFOR soldiers to ensure a safe and secure environment when responding to potential riot and civil unrest incidents throughout the area of responsibility. Kosovo Force medevac units are specially trained to operate in high-pressure, unpredictable environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art helicopters, these units can quickly navigate crowded urban landscapes, ensuring timely evacuation of injured soldiers. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to remain ready and deployable in order to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 08:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945315
|VIRIN:
|241125-A-HY815-8016
|Filename:
|DOD_110710798
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KFOR Golden Sabre Medical Capabilities, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multinational medical teams play critical role in stability of KFOR mission
No keywords found.