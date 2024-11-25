Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Golden Sabre Medical Capabilities

    KOSOVO

    11.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission participated in the biannual Golden Sabre exercise, Nov. 25, 2024. During the exercise, medical and aviation soldiers of KFOR RC-E, in coordination with RC-W, Kosovo Police and EULEX, demonstrated their first aid and MEDEVAC capabilities. Ensuring KFOR troops are surrounded by well-trained and proficient medical and aviation troops allow KFOR soldiers to ensure a safe and secure environment when responding to potential riot and civil unrest incidents throughout the area of responsibility. Kosovo Force medevac units are specially trained to operate in high-pressure, unpredictable environments. Equipped with state-of-the-art helicopters, these units can quickly navigate crowded urban landscapes, ensuring timely evacuation of injured soldiers. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to remain ready and deployable in order to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 08:40
    Location: ZZ

    This work, KFOR Golden Sabre Medical Capabilities, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multinational medical teams play critical role in stability of KFOR mission

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

