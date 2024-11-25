Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Appreciation Day

    DJIBOUTI

    11.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. military personnel at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), including members of Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), CLDJ staff, tenant commands, Djiboutian Armed Forces, and Allied and partner military forces gathered Nov. 20, 2024, to celebrate Partner Appreciation Day. The event celebrates over 22 years of enduring partnerships, highlighting joint military capabilities and cooperation aimed at enhancing regional stability and security across East Africa. Partner Appreciation Day showcases the collective efforts to build partner capacity and foster relationships crucial to maintaining peace in the region.

