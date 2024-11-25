video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. military personnel at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), including members of Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), CLDJ staff, tenant commands, Djiboutian Armed Forces, and Allied and partner military forces gathered Nov. 20, 2024, to celebrate Partner Appreciation Day. The event celebrates over 22 years of enduring partnerships, highlighting joint military capabilities and cooperation aimed at enhancing regional stability and security across East Africa. Partner Appreciation Day showcases the collective efforts to build partner capacity and foster relationships crucial to maintaining peace in the region.