AFN 1 minute news: Dynamic Front 25 U.S. Relationships

U.S. Troops, assigned to units from 56th Artillery Command, with NATO allies and partners facilitate artillery fire during exercise Dynamic Front 25. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)
Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 05:10
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|945303
VIRIN:
|241127-F-AV821-4668
Filename:
|DOD_110710678
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
