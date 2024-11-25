Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN 1 minute news: Dynamic Front 25 U.S. Relationships

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Troops, assigned to units from 56th Artillery Command, with NATO allies and partners facilitate artillery fire during exercise Dynamic Front 25. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 05:10
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI

    This work, AFN 1 minute news: Dynamic Front 25 U.S. Relationships, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront25
    DF25

