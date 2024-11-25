Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Holiday Message

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.24.2024

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    241125-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 25, 2024) - U.S. Navy Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Naples, and Command Master Chief Darin Vasquez, Command Master Chief, Naval Support Activity Naples, share a holiday greeting for the servicemembers and families stationed at NSA Naples on Nov. 25, 2024. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945300
    VIRIN: 241125-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_110710651
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Holiday Message, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples
    NSA Naples

