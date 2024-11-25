U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, "Ramrods," 10th Mountain Division, walk in the Romanian National Day parade at Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 1, 2024. Romanian National Day, otherwise known as Great Union Day, commemorates the union of all the ethnic territories in 1918 to create the country known today as Romania. The distinguished U.S. guests included Civilian Advisor to the Secretary of the Army for Louisiana, Logan O. Morris, Brig. Gen. Peter Glass, deputy commanding general of maneuver, 10th Mountain Division, and Col. Joshua Glonek commander of the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 07:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945299
|VIRIN:
|241201-A-WB532-3316
|Filename:
|DOD_110710636
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Romanian National Day Parade 2024, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.