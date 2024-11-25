Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian National Day Parade 2024

    ROMANIA

    11.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, "Ramrods," 10th Mountain Division, walk in the Romanian National Day parade at Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 1, 2024. Romanian National Day, otherwise known as Great Union Day, commemorates the union of all the ethnic territories in 1918 to create the country known today as Romania. The distinguished U.S. guests included Civilian Advisor to the Secretary of the Army for Louisiana, Logan O. Morris, Brig. Gen. Peter Glass, deputy commanding general of maneuver, 10th Mountain Division, and Col. Joshua Glonek commander of the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

    TAGS

    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    Parade
    National Day
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

