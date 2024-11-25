Gen. Langley visit Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, visited Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Nov. 29, 2024. Gen. Langley participated in the East Africa Security Forum, joined deployed service members at the Marine Corps Ball, and served Thanksgiving dinner to the troops during his visit.
