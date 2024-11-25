Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Langley visit Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    11.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, visited Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Nov. 29, 2024. Gen. Langley participated in the East Africa Security Forum, joined deployed service members at the Marine Corps Ball, and served Thanksgiving dinner to the troops during his visit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945298
    VIRIN: 241128-Z-VY485-2002
    Filename: DOD_110710629
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Langley visit Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Africom
    Camp Lemonnier
    Joint Force
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download