    31st MEU| BLT 2/4 conducts combat convoy simulator training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rehearse convoy procedures and techniques during combat convoy simulator training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024. CCS provides an immersive environment for convoy operation training and provides individual team building procedures for the driver, gunner and passengers including but not limited to weapon use for target engagement and driver evasive action. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945290
    VIRIN: 241125-M-MI274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110710429
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU| BLT 2/4 conducts combat convoy simulator training, by Cpl Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Convoy
    HMMWV
    MTVR
    Simulator
    CCS
    INDOPACIFIC

