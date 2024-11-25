31st MEU| BLT 2/4 conducts combat convoy simulator training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit rehearse convoy procedures and techniques during combat convoy simulator training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024. CCS provides an immersive environment for convoy operation training and provides individual team building procedures for the driver, gunner and passengers including but not limited to weapon use for target engagement and driver evasive action. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)