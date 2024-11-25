Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE continues Hurricane Helene debris removal near Lake Lure, North Carolina

    TOWN OF LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor removes sand and sediment left over following historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. USACE debris experts estimate that there is around 8,000 cubic yards of sand that need to be removed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945286
    VIRIN: 241129-A-LI073-1501
    Filename: DOD_110710241
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: TOWN OF LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE continues Hurricane Helene debris removal near Lake Lure, North Carolina, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    HELENE24
    Helene 2024
    heleneUSACE

