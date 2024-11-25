A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor removes sand and sediment left over following historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. USACE debris experts estimate that there is around 8,000 cubic yards of sand that need to be removed.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945286
|VIRIN:
|241129-A-LI073-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_110710241
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|TOWN OF LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USACE continues Hurricane Helene debris removal near Lake Lure, North Carolina, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.