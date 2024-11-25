3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts weapons field test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct weapons field training at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. 3rd LAR conducts security and offensive operations to provide mission-capable task-organized forces in support of enduring and emerging operational commitments across the range of military operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)