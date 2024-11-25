Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducts weapons field test

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct weapons field training at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. 3rd LAR conducts security and offensive operations to provide mission-capable task-organized forces in support of enduring and emerging operational commitments across the range of military operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 18:02
    Live Fire Training
    3rd LAR
    LAV
    Readiness
    Field Test
    INDOPACIFIC

