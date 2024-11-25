Coast Guard medevacs 66-year-old woman from cruise ship off California Coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945275" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 66-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 280 miles south of the U.S. and Mexico maritime boundary, November 29, 2024. The Coast Guard helicopter crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital LaJolla in San Diego where she was reported to be in stable condition. (Video by Coast Guard Air Station San Diego)