Coast Guard medevacs 66-year-old woman from cruise ship off California Coast

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 66-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 280 miles south of the U.S. and Mexico maritime boundary, November 29, 2024. The Coast Guard helicopter crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital LaJolla in San Diego where she was reported to be in stable condition. (Video by Coast Guard Air Station San Diego)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945275
|VIRIN:
|241129-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110709524
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.