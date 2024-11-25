Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 66-year-old woman from cruise ship off California Coast

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 66-year-old woman from a cruise ship approximately 280 miles south of the U.S. and Mexico maritime boundary, November 29, 2024. The Coast Guard helicopter crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital LaJolla in San Diego where she was reported to be in stable condition. (Video by Coast Guard Air Station San Diego)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945275
    VIRIN: 241129-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_110709524
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    medevac
    SAR
    search and rescue
    Coast Guard
    Air Station San Diego

