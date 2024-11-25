CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

Capt. Garry Thornton, force chaplain, Navy Region Hawaii, speaks about the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The overarching purpose of chaplains is to build the Spiritual Readiness of warfighters and their families for the rigors of military service. The Navy boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 17:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|945274
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-KN989-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110709471
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
