CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Garry Thornton, force chaplain, Navy Region Hawaii, speaks about the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The overarching purpose of chaplains is to build the Spiritual Readiness of warfighters and their families for the rigors of military service. The Navy boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)