    CNRH Chaplains Celebrate 249th Birthday

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Capt. Garry Thornton, force chaplain, Navy Region Hawaii, speaks about the 249th birthday of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The overarching purpose of chaplains is to build the Spiritual Readiness of warfighters and their families for the rigors of military service. The Navy boasts more than 800 Navy Chaplains from more than 100 different faith groups, including Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and many others. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 17:30
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Pearl Harbor
    Hawaii
    Navy Chaplain Corps
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    249th Birthday
    Capt. Garry Thornton

