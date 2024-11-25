MOTSU firefighters use historic Battleship to train

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army firefighters from Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC (MOTSU) train alongside fire departments from the Cape Fear Region to sharpen their skills in fire suppression and search and rescue. They utilize the old Marine living quarters on the USS Battleship North Carolina which is now a floating museum near Wilmington, NC to practice in dark tight spaces. On MOTSU bales of hay are used to simulate a ship fire in which visibility is low.

