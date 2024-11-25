Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOTSU firefighters use historic Battleship to train

    SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services

    U.S. Army firefighters from Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC (MOTSU) train alongside fire departments from the Cape Fear Region to sharpen their skills in fire suppression and search and rescue. They utilize the old Marine living quarters on the USS Battleship North Carolina which is now a floating museum near Wilmington, NC to practice in dark tight spaces. On MOTSU bales of hay are used to simulate a ship fire in which visibility is low.
    To see the story that came from this broll package visit:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/940980/fighting-fires-ship

    This work, MOTSU firefighters use historic Battleship to train, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

