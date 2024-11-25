Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOTSU starts to rebuild after storm damage

    SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services

    Southport. NC- More than 16 inches fell on Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC on September 15, 2024 from what the National Weather Service described as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight. It took a partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the 596th Transportation Brigade to begin the rebuilding process.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 15:06
    Location: SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USACE
    SDDC
    MOTSU
    596th Transportation Brigade
    Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight

