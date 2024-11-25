Southport. NC- More than 16 inches fell on Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, NC on September 15, 2024 from what the National Weather Service described as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight. It took a partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the 596th Transportation Brigade to begin the rebuilding process.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945272
|VIRIN:
|240924-O-JX514-9914
|Filename:
|DOD_110709409
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MOTSU starts to rebuild after storm damage, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.