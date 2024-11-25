Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shirley Waldron Nied

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Shirley Waldron Nied was 5 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when, as she recalls, bombing noises woke her up at her home at Hickam Field, Hawaii, where her father served as commander of the 31st Bombardment Squadron.

    Location: US

    Pearl Harbor 1941 December 7 Shirley Waldron Nied

