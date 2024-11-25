Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ID hosts annual Turkey Bowl at the Robertson Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, participate in 2nd Infantry Division Annual Turkey Bowl at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024. A Turkey Bowl is an annual event that fosters teamwork, boosts morale, and enhances unit cohesion, providing an opportunity to soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers to build relations outside of work.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 05:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945252
    VIRIN: 241120-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110709056
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID hosts annual Turkey Bowl at the Robertson Field, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    2nd Infantry Division
    2ID
    snow
    Turkey Bowl
    comradarie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download