2ID hosts annual Turkey Bowl at the Robertson Field

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, participate in 2nd Infantry Division Annual Turkey Bowl at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024. A Turkey Bowl is an annual event that fosters teamwork, boosts morale, and enhances unit cohesion, providing an opportunity to soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers to build relations outside of work.