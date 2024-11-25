U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, participate in 2nd Infantry Division Annual Turkey Bowl at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024. A Turkey Bowl is an annual event that fosters teamwork, boosts morale, and enhances unit cohesion, providing an opportunity to soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers to build relations outside of work.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 05:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945252
|VIRIN:
|241120-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110709056
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2ID hosts annual Turkey Bowl at the Robertson Field, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
