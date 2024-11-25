37th Training Wing Leadership serve at BMT Dining Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership from the 37th Training Wing serve Thanksgiving dinner to trainees from the 737th Training Group on Thanksgiving in the dining facility on Nov. 28, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. While training continues throughout the holidays, the leadership teams dedicate time to the youngest members of the U.S. Air Force at Basic Military Training, helping them feel connected and valued while celebrating away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kate Anderson)