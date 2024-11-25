Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds, investigates No. 3 fuel oil spill at Puma Energy dock in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico

    GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO

    11.28.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Incident Management Division pollution responders are overseeing clean-up efforts and investigating a No. 3 fuel oil spill at the Puma Energy fuel dock in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, Nov. 28, 2024. Approximately, 1,000 gallons of oil are estimated to have spilled into the water during a fuel transfer from the Motor Tanker Dubai Green to the facility the night of Nov. 27, 2024. The discharge source has been secured and containment boom has been deployed to contain the oil in the water within the fuel dock area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Location: GUAYNABO, PR

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Pollution Response
    Incident Management Division
    San Juan Harbor
    Puma Energy

