Coast Guard responds, investigates No. 3 fuel oil spill at Puma Energy dock in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico

Coast Guard Incident Management Division pollution responders are overseeing clean-up efforts and investigating a No. 3 fuel oil spill at the Puma Energy fuel dock in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, Nov. 28, 2024. Approximately, 1,000 gallons of oil are estimated to have spilled into the water during a fuel transfer from the Motor Tanker Dubai Green to the facility the night of Nov. 27, 2024. The discharge source has been secured and containment boom has been deployed to contain the oil in the water within the fuel dock area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945247
|VIRIN:
|241128-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110708973
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GUAYNABO, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
