    3rd CAB Marne Week 2024

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates Marne Week 2024 in honor of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18-21, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 09:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945245
    VIRIN: 241128-A-BY519-9997
    Filename: DOD_110708806
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Marne Week 2024, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marne Week
    Marne Air
    3rd Combat Aivation Brigade
    3rd Infanatry Divsion
    Marne Week 2024

