    3 CAB ACFT Reel

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 603D Aviation Support Battalion conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945244
    VIRIN: 241113-A-JF015-7389
    Filename: DOD_110708805
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air

