3rd CAB Thanksgiving 2024

Soldiers assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion express their opinions about Hunter Army Airfield, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and being in the U.S. Army after the Thanksgiving dinner at the Warrior Restaurant on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our Army families in order to produce a mentally resilient and stronger ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
