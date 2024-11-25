Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd CAB Thanksgiving 2024

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 603d Aviation Support Battalion express their opinions about Hunter Army Airfield, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and being in the U.S. Army after the Thanksgiving dinner at the Warrior Restaurant on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our Army families in order to produce a mentally resilient and stronger ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air
    Thanksgiving 2024

