U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Short share a holiday greeting for the Soldiers and families of the 56th SBCT while deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 08:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945241
|VIRIN:
|241128-Z-BK944-3780
|Filename:
|DOD_110708789
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 holiday greeting from the 56th SBCT, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.