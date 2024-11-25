2024 holiday greeting from the 56th SBCT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945241" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Short share a holiday greeting for the Soldiers and families of the 56th SBCT while deployed to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)