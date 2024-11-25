U.S. Ambassadors to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia Thanksgiving greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945240" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara and U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, greets service members, their families, U.S. government employees and local staff a Happy Thanksgiving, during Thanksgiving lunch at a dining facility, in the CENTCOM AOR, on Nov. 28, 2024 (Video by: SFC Walter Talens, U.S. Army)