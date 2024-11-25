Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassadors to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia Thanksgiving greeting

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara and U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, greets service members, their families, U.S. government employees and local staff a Happy Thanksgiving, during Thanksgiving lunch at a dining facility, in the CENTCOM AOR, on Nov. 28, 2024 (Video by: SFC Walter Talens, U.S. Army)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 06:00
    Category: Greetings
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: KUWAIT CITY, KW
    Hometown: RIYADH, SA
    Hometown: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON CITY, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Thanksgiving
    Ambassador
    DOS
    Holiday Shoutout

