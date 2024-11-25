Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    311th partners with UCLA ROTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311th ESC partners with UCLA Army ROTC for their 2024 Field Training Exercise at Camp Roberts. #vale
    .
    (Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 17:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945230
    VIRIN: 241101-A-PK275-6390
    Filename: DOD_110708367
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th partners with UCLA ROTC, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download