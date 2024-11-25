Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course Trainee Shares Experience

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Nathan Hawbaker, Future Soldier Preparatory Course trainee and Greenville, Tennessee native, shares his experience at FSPC, upon successfully completing three academic weeks at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to improve his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) score and select the military occupational specialty 14T, Patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer. Successful completion of FSPC not only improved his ASVAB score, but also better prepared him for what's next: Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Air Defense Artillery
    South Carolina
    FSPC
    Future Soldier Preparatory Course

