Nathan Hawbaker, Future Soldier Preparatory Course trainee and Greenville, Tennessee native, shares his experience at FSPC, upon successfully completing three academic weeks at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to improve his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) score and select the military occupational specialty 14T, Patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer. Successful completion of FSPC not only improved his ASVAB score, but also better prepared him for what's next: Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 17:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|945227
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-PI656-3188
|Filename:
|DOD_110708282
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Future Soldier Preparatory Course Trainee Shares Experience, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.