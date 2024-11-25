Future Soldier Preparatory Course Trainee Shares Experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nathan Hawbaker, Future Soldier Preparatory Course trainee and Greenville, Tennessee native, shares his experience at FSPC, upon successfully completing three academic weeks at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to improve his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) score and select the military occupational specialty 14T, Patriot launching station enhanced operator/maintainer. Successful completion of FSPC not only improved his ASVAB score, but also better prepared him for what's next: Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.