Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Chaplain Invites Chaplain Corps To Join PCCOI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    A video depicting Pastoral Counseling Community of Interest Director, Cmdr. Stephen Brown, chaplain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), inviting chaplains from the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps to join the PCCOI program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945225
    VIRIN: 241123-N-ML799-1001
    Filename: DOD_110708220
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Chaplain Invites Chaplain Corps To Join PCCOI, by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    PCCOI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download