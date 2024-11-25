Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRDSD Celebrates Spiritual Fitness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marine Corps Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and Western Recruiting Region, Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II speaks about the impact of spiritual fitness to the Marines and Sailors of MCRDSD and WRR at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Nov 25, 2024. The Depot celebrated Spiritual Fitness Month; a program implemented to bring inner strength from higher purpose by participating in a motivational run followed by a cake cutting ceremony. MCRDSD is the first Marine Corps base to implement the Spiritual Fitness Month program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945223
    VIRIN: 241125-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_110708157
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OCS
    Marines
    Spiritual Fitness
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download