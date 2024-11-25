MCRDSD Celebrates Spiritual Fitness Month

U.S. Marine Corps Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, and Western Recruiting Region, Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans II speaks about the impact of spiritual fitness to the Marines and Sailors of MCRDSD and WRR at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Nov 25, 2024. The Depot celebrated Spiritual Fitness Month; a program implemented to bring inner strength from higher purpose by participating in a motivational run followed by a cake cutting ceremony. MCRDSD is the first Marine Corps base to implement the Spiritual Fitness Month program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 16:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945223
|VIRIN:
|241125-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110708157
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.