Beale Air Force Base Airmen graduated with their Community College of the Air Force Degrees. Beale's Education Center celebrated by hosting a graduation ceremony for them. Josie Adney, Deputy Chief of Education and Training at the Beale Education Center discusses how an Airmen can acquire their CCAF degree and the benefits of having one throughout the video. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945217
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110708063
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale AFB CCAF Graduation, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
