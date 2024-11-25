Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB CCAF Graduation

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Beale Air Force Base Airmen graduated with their Community College of the Air Force Degrees. Beale's Education Center celebrated by hosting a graduation ceremony for them. Josie Adney, Deputy Chief of Education and Training at the Beale Education Center discusses how an Airmen can acquire their CCAF degree and the benefits of having one throughout the video. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:54
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Education Center
    Beale Air Force Base
    Air University
    Community College of the Air Force
    CCAF degree
    Associate Degree

