Beale AFB CCAF Graduation

Beale Air Force Base Airmen graduated with their Community College of the Air Force Degrees. Beale's Education Center celebrated by hosting a graduation ceremony for them. Josie Adney, Deputy Chief of Education and Training at the Beale Education Center discusses how an Airmen can acquire their CCAF degree and the benefits of having one throughout the video. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)