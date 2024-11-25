Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary and Mrs. Austin 2024 Holiday Message to the Department

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Chad McNeeley, Jennifer Min and Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin send holiday greetings to Department of Defense service members and civilians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945215
    VIRIN: 241126-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110708037
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

