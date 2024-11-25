Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin send holiday greetings to Department of Defense service members and civilians.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 14:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945215
|VIRIN:
|241126-D-TT977-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110708037
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary and Mrs. Austin 2024 Holiday Message to the Department, by Chad McNeeley, Jennifer Min and SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.