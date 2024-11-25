MHS Nurse Advice Line Thanksgiving Travel

As service members and their families prepare for holiday travel, please remember the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line can assist with non-emergent medical concerns that may arise during leave, far from your primary care team.
It is a valuable resource for all TRICARE beneficiaries for healthcare information, advice, and support available 24/7. Call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1 or live chat at: https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/
Safe travels!
|11.27.2024
|11.27.2024 14:24
|PSA
|945211
|241127-O-OT285-6967
|1
|DOD_110708016
|00:00:12
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|0
|0
