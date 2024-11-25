Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Nurse Advice Line Thanksgiving Travel

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    As service members and their families prepare for holiday travel, please remember the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line can assist with non-emergent medical concerns that may arise during leave, far from your primary care team.

    It is a valuable resource for all TRICARE beneficiaries for healthcare information, advice, and support available 24/7. Call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1 or live chat at: https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/
    Safe travels!

    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Nurse Advice Line Thanksgiving Travel, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

