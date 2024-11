MHS Nurse Advice Line Thanksgiving Travel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As service members and their families prepare for holiday travel, please remember the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line can assist with non-emergent medical concerns that may arise during leave, far from your primary care team.



It is a valuable resource for all TRICARE beneficiaries for healthcare information, advice, and support available 24/7. Call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1 or live chat at: https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/

Safe travels!