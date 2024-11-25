KFOR Regional Command East Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the #NATO-led #KFOR mission participated in the biannual Golden Sabre exercise, Nov. 25, 2024. During the exercise, KFOR RC-E, in coordination with RC-W, Kosovo Police and EULEX, demonstrated their capabilities of contributing to a safe and secure environment by responding to potential riot and civil unrest scenarios.



KFOR RC-E soldiers are equipped with the skills and tools necessary to manage and contain large crowds during periods of unrest. Their presence ensures public safety while respecting the rights of all individuals. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to remain ready and deployable in order to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo.



KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination.