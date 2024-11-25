Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Regional Command East Capabilities

    KOSOVO

    11.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev, 1st Lt. James Mason and Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the #NATO-led #KFOR mission participated in the biannual Golden Sabre exercise, Nov. 25, 2024. During the exercise, KFOR RC-E, in coordination with RC-W, Kosovo Police and EULEX, demonstrated their capabilities of contributing to a safe and secure environment by responding to potential riot and civil unrest scenarios.

    KFOR RC-E soldiers are equipped with the skills and tools necessary to manage and contain large crowds during periods of unrest. Their presence ensures public safety while respecting the rights of all individuals. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to remain ready and deployable in order to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo.

    KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945205
    VIRIN: 241125-A-UU669-9874
    Filename: DOD_110707928
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ZZ

