    3rd CAB Thanksgiving 2024 dinner B-roll

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3rd Infantry Division leadership served Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers and families at the Warrior Restaurant on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2024. 3rd CAB is committed to enhancing the quality of life for our Army families in order to produce a mentally resilient and stronger ready force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Marne Air
    Thanksgiving 2024

