    Dyess Holiday Greetings

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Holiday greetings of Dyess Air Force Base Airmen on Dyess AFB, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 12:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 945202
    VIRIN: 241126-F-PO402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110707860
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Holiday Greetings, by SSgt Holly Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GenericHolidaySeason2024
    Dyess Holiday Greetings

