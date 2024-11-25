Munson Army Health Center Director Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker and spouse Ron Walker give a shoutout to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Munson is located on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and supports the U.S Army Combined Arms Center.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|945191
|VIRIN:
|241126-O-OT285-1301
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110707757
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Walker, Jolanda Pittsburgh Steelers, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women in the Military
Healthcare Administrator
Munson Army Health Center