    Marine Minute: 47-24 (AFN VERSION)

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2, conduct their first flight with the MQ-9A “Reaper,” a remotely piloted aircraft, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. U.S. Marines, family and friends participate in the Marine Corps Marathon Turkey Trot 10K run on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 23, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 945187
    VIRIN: 241125-M-SD553-2435
    Filename: DOD_110707731
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 47-24 (AFN VERSION), by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    UAS
    Turkey Trot 10K
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    VMUT

