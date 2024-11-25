Golf Company Day Movement Course

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, perform the Day Movement Course during The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, S.C. Nov. 26, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour long culminating event where recruits use the skills they have learned through recruit training in order to earn their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) at the end. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)
