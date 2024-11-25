Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Day Movement Course

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, perform the Day Movement Course during The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, S.C. Nov. 26, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour long culminating event where recruits use the skills they have learned through recruit training in order to earn their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) at the end. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945183
    VIRIN: 241126-M-VI432-1001
    Filename: DOD_110707629
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Recruit
    MCRD
    Training
    crucible
    ParrisIsland

