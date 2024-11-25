Golf Company Day Movement Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, perform the Day Movement Course during The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, S.C. Nov. 26, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour long culminating event where recruits use the skills they have learned through recruit training in order to earn their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) at the end. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)