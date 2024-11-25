Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Serving Soldiers

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Staff Sgt. Ronald Rosenboro, assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard", discusses Thanksgiving meal prep and serving Soldiers at America's Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va Nov. 25, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 12:05
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Thanksgiving
