Staff Sgt. Ronald Rosenboro, assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard", discusses Thanksgiving meal prep and serving Soldiers at America's Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va Nov. 25, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945181
|VIRIN:
|241125-A-YV330-9762
|Filename:
|DOD_110707627
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers Serving Soldiers, by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
