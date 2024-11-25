2024 Marine Corps Marathon Turkey Trot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Participants of the Marine Corps Marathon Turkey Trot run the 10k course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, on Nov 23, 2024. The MCM Turkey Trot is an annual race held to bring service members, families and the local residents together for a friendly thanksgiving themed race before the holiday. Participants of all ages came together to compete in a one-mile and 10k race. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)