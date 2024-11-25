Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Marine Corps Marathon Turkey Trot

    UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Participants of the Marine Corps Marathon Turkey Trot run the 10k course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, on Nov 23, 2024. The MCM Turkey Trot is an annual race held to bring service members, families and the local residents together for a friendly thanksgiving themed race before the holiday. Participants of all ages came together to compete in a one-mile and 10k race. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945176
    VIRIN: 241123-M-HK323-1001
    Filename: DOD_110707441
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Run
    Marine Corps
    Turkey Trot 10K
    Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ)

