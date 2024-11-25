Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th LRS showcases mission

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Cross, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, shares the roles and responsibilities of the 97th LRS at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 27, 2024. The 97th LRS executes the wing’s contingency and deployment programs supporting wartime, peacetime, and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th LRS showcases mission, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    AETC
    97 LRS

