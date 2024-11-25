U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Cross, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, shares the roles and responsibilities of the 97th LRS at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 27, 2024. The 97th LRS executes the wing’s contingency and deployment programs supporting wartime, peacetime, and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945171
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-KL977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110707372
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 97th LRS showcases mission, by SrA Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
