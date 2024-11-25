Leading means giving back: MV-22B Osprey crew chief Gunnery Sgt. Chad Tompkins speaks on the importance of good leaders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chad Tompkins, a native of Florida and an MV-22B Osprey crew chief instructor with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron (VMMT) 204, speaks on his career and leadership philosophy at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 18, 2024. Tompkins trains and instructs the next generation of Osprey crew chiefs at VMMT-204, the Marine Corps' MV-22B Osprey training squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)