    Leading means giving back: MV-22B Osprey crew chief Gunnery Sgt. Chad Tompkins speaks on the importance of good leaders

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Anakin Smith 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chad Tompkins, a native of Florida and an MV-22B Osprey crew chief instructor with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron (VMMT) 204, speaks on his career and leadership philosophy at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 18, 2024. Tompkins trains and instructs the next generation of Osprey crew chiefs at VMMT-204, the Marine Corps' MV-22B Osprey training squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945170
    VIRIN: 241127-M-HU274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110707331
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leading means giving back: MV-22B Osprey crew chief Gunnery Sgt. Chad Tompkins speaks on the importance of good leaders, by Cpl Anakin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Leadership
    2MAW
    Human Interest
    VMMT-204

