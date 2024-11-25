Petroleum Helicopters International Air Medical Services conducts a helicopter evacuation exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 21, 2024. The Quantico Fire & Emergency Services pledge to protect lives and property through fire suppression, emergency medical services, fire prevention, disaster management, and public education. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945169
|VIRIN:
|241121-M-VQ608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110707328
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
This work, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services participate in emergency evacuation exercise, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.