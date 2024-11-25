Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Fire and Emergency Services participate in emergency evacuation exercise

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Petroleum Helicopters International Air Medical Services conducts a helicopter evacuation exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 21, 2024. The Quantico Fire & Emergency Services pledge to protect lives and property through fire suppression, emergency medical services, fire prevention, disaster management, and public education. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945169
    VIRIN: 241121-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110707328
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services participate in emergency evacuation exercise, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    emergency
    MCBQ
    Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ)
    Quantico Fire & Emergency Services

