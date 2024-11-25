52d Year in Review: Training for Excellence

U.S. Army Soldiers and Leaders of the 52d ADA BDE showcase a year of commitment and teamwork through key training exercises and operations in 2024. From rigorous field exercises testing readiness to collaborative drills strengthening unit cohesion, this year’s accomplishments highlight the dedication of every member. The 52d team remains mission-ready, prepared to excel in any challenge. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)
