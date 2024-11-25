52d Year in Review: Training for Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945164" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers and Leaders of the 52d ADA BDE showcase a year of commitment and teamwork through key training exercises and operations in 2024. From rigorous field exercises testing readiness to collaborative drills strengthening unit cohesion, this year’s accomplishments highlight the dedication of every member. The 52d team remains mission-ready, prepared to excel in any challenge. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)