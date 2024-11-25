Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d Year in Review: Training for Excellence

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Video by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Leaders of the 52d ADA BDE showcase a year of commitment and teamwork through key training exercises and operations in 2024. From rigorous field exercises testing readiness to collaborative drills strengthening unit cohesion, this year’s accomplishments highlight the dedication of every member. The 52d team remains mission-ready, prepared to excel in any challenge. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945164
    VIRIN: 241127-A-SV042-9546
    PIN: 894565
    Filename: DOD_110707253
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52d Year in Review: Training for Excellence, by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together

