U.S. Army NATO Turkey Bowl 2024

U.S. Army NATO hosted a Turkey Bowl Nov. 26 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany to kick off the Thanksgiving weekend. The bowl was a three-on-three round robin basketball competition. At the end the Team Pickups faced Team Steady Ready for best two out of three with Steady Ready emerging victorious.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 08:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945162
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|241127
|Filename:
|DOD_110707248
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.