    U.S. Army NATO Turkey Bowl 2024

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    U.S. Army NATO hosted a Turkey Bowl Nov. 26 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany to kick off the Thanksgiving weekend. The bowl was a three-on-three round robin basketball competition. At the end the Team Pickups faced Team Steady Ready for best two out of three with Steady Ready emerging victorious.

    Location: SEMBACH, DE

