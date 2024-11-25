Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Right Toys

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    11.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ulalia Freeman 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Picking the right toys is more than just fun—it’s key to your child’s development! Choose toys that inspire creativity, match their age and skills, and are safe for play. Play is serious work for kids—make it count!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 06:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945160
    VIRIN: 241125-A-YC502-7142
    Filename: DOD_110707184
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

