317th Brigade Engineer Battalion Conducts Drone Operator Qualifications

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, operate the Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System and a short range reconnaissance Skydio drone during a drone operator qualification near Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2024. Soldiers were tested on launching, flying, and landing the drones in a field environment. Field training ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)