Ramstein Air Base Conducts Operation Varsity 24-3 (1080p Interview)

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Javon Kirkland, an 86th Airlift Wing readiness inspection planner, explains the importance of conducting emergency management exercises like Operation Varsity, at Ramstein Air Base, on November 22, 2024. The exercise tested the ability for Ramstein Airmen to properly respond to emergencies that don’t commonly occur. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 05:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|945156
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-VM922-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110707076
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
