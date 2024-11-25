Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Air Base Conducts Operation Varsity 24-3 (1080p Interview)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Javon Kirkland, an 86th Airlift Wing readiness inspection planner, explains the importance of conducting emergency management exercises like Operation Varsity, at Ramstein Air Base, on November 22, 2024. The exercise tested the ability for Ramstein Airmen to properly respond to emergencies that don’t commonly occur. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 05:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 945156
    VIRIN: 241122-F-VM922-1006
    Filename: DOD_110707076
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th AW
    Ramstein
    Exercise
    Operation Varsity

