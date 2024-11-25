Ramstein Air Base Conducts Operation Varsity 24-3 (720p with graphics)

Airman assigned to Ramstein Air Base conduct training during Operation Varsity 24-3, on November 18 to 22, 2024. The emergency management exercise included a simulated aircraft fire, mass causality evacuation, and suspicious package response. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 05:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945152
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-VM922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110707054
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
