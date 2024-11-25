Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Air Base Conducts Operation Varsity 24-3 (1080p B-Roll)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airman assigned to Ramstein Air Base conduct training during Operation Varsity 24-3, on November 18 to 22, 2024. The emergency management exercise included a simulated aircraft fire, mass causality evacuation, and suspicious package response. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945151
    VIRIN: 241118-F-VM922-1005
    Filename: DOD_110707040
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Germany
    86th AW
    Ramstein
    Exercise
    Operation Varsity

